Mis Raices - Belen 2915 Schoenersville Road
Bebidas
Calientes
Sodas
Frias
Bakery
panaderia
- Alfajor$3.00
- Arepa de chocolo$3.50
- Arepa de chocolo with cheese$5.00
- Brazo reina$3.00
- Buñuelo$2.00
- chicharron guava$3.00
- churro largo$2.00
- Churro redondo$3.00
- cookie cuca$5.25
- Corazon$3.00
- Croissant jamon y queso$2.50
- Croissant queso$2.00
- Cuajada borracho$3.00
- Donas$4.00
- Galletas$1.00
- Mil hojas$6.00
- Mojicon$2.00
- Pan Coco$2.00
- pan de queso$5.50
- Pan hawaiano$4.00
- Pan queso grande$5.50
- Pandebono$2.00
- Pastel de pollo$3.00
- pastel gloria$3.00
- promo pan$9.00
- promo roscon$9.00
- roscon guava$5.50
- Roscon mediano$3.50
Vitrina caliente
Desayunos
Ome omelets
- MEAT LOVERS$10.95
(Bacon, Ham and chorizo)
- VEGETABLES OMELET$10.95
(egg whites, tomato, onion, spinach, green pepper and mushrooms)
- WEISTER OMELET$10.95
(tomato, cheese, spinach, green pepper and white onion)
- Create your own Ome Omelet$8.00
VEGETABLES OMELET
(egg whites, tomato, onion, spinach, green pepper and mushrooms)
Eggs / term
Required*
Please select 1
Tipicos
Benedicts
- Colombian Benedict$12.95
(eggs on top of shredded meat and corn arepa with hollandaise sauce)
- CANADIAN BACON$10.95
(eggs on top of bacon and English muffin with hollandaise sauce)
- SOUTH OF THE BORDER$12.95
(shredded pork, chipotle and hollandaise sauce)
- VEGGI BENEDICT (VEGETARIANS)$12.50
(tomato, spinach, green peper, onion, small Brussels sprout, Dutch basil)
- HOT BENEDICT$10.95
(chorizo, hollandaise sauce, cajun peper)
- AVOCADO TOAST$11.95
(eggs on top of guacamole and toast with hollandaise sauce)
Sweet Sunrise
Extras
Carne - Pollo - Mar
Aperitivos
Carnes
Pollo
Cerdo
Comida de mar
Pastas
Ensaladas
Comida rapida
Extras
Children Menu
Especial del dia (Lunes a viernes
Especiales
Mis Raices - Belen Location and Hours
(610) 419-0469
Open now • Closes at 8PM